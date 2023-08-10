Juliette Lewis Flaunts Twisted Strapless Bikini, ‘Love It All The Way Up’

Rock star and Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Welcome to Chippendales, Natural Born Killers, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?) is soaking up the sun this summer in a variety of bikinis.

As seen below, when not on a TV or movie set, the 50-year-old Oscar nominee (Martin Scorsese‘s Cape Fear) is enjoying her time off and vacationing in Italy.

With the new strapless twisted bandeau bikini top photo below, Lewis reports: “It is still summer. And I’m determined to love it all the way up.”

Lewis’s fans are going wild over her summer bikini pics. As one replied: “You are a goddess!”

Lewis is spending time in Puglia, Italy, a southern region forming the heel of Italy’s “boot,” along miles of Mediterranean coastline.

Get ready to see more of Lewis: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie The Thicket with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Station Agent). The crime thriller is set in west Texas, where a girl is kidnapped by a violent killer known as Cut Throat Bill (Lewis). The girl’s brother hires a fierce bounty hunter (Dinklage) “who grudgingly becomes the leader of a group of outcasts searching for the stolen girl.”