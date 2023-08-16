Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore is known for her dramatic roles in films including Far From Heaven, The Hours, Still Alice, The Kids Are Alright, Boogie Nights, and most recently, May December with Natalie Portman, among others.

When not on a movie set or modeling, Moore spends time with her family including her husband, movie director/producer and writer Bart Freundlich, and their two twentysomething children — son, Cal (below) and daughter, Liv.

When Moore shared the family photos below, Moore captioned the Hamptons beach series: “I don’t surf,” which is ironic since she’s wearing a bright green short wetsuit. (It’s by designer Cynthia Rowley and it’s called “Cheeky Heart” — it has a mini back pocket with pink heart detail.)

Moore’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and the caption. Actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Leslie Mann both dropped a red heart emoji, and the designer Rowley replied: “But you look goooodddd.”

As seen below at the May December premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the color green suits her.

Get ready to see more of Moore: she will appear next on the big screen in the drama thriller Echo Valley with Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus). Moore plays the protagonist, Kate, who’s “dealing with a personal tragedy while owning and training horses in Echo Valley, an isolated and picturesque place.” Things take a turn when her daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up at her doorstep “frightened, trembling and covered in someone else’s blood.”