Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sheer Corset Mini Dress, Kim Kardashian Reacts

Hollywood celebrity Jessica Simpson (The Dukes of Hazzard, Employee of the Month) turned heads in a sheer hot pink corset mini dress at the PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park yesterday.

Simpson brought her daughter Maxwell Johnson and dog Penny to the outdoor event. As seen below, 13-year-old Maxwell wore a denim corset crop top and maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jessica captioned the photo below: “Bring your Barbie to work day.”

Simpson’s fans and famous friends are reacting including mega celebrity Kim Kardashian who dropped two pink heart emojis. Blogger Nicole Morrone (below with Simpson at the event) replied: “Love the Bridget Bardot hair style on you 😻.”

Simpson, the 43-year-old mother of three, has modeled for Kardashian’s clothing line, SKIMS, as seen in the neon chartreuse string bikini pic below.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi — who’s also riding the Barbie fashion train (below) — replied to Simpson: “Gorgeous!”

Note: When Simpson was married to Nick Lachey and filming their reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, they lived in the LA suburb of Calabasas, where the Kardashians filmed their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.