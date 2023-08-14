Jessica Alba Stops Toronto Traffic in Chartreuse Mini Skirt, Stilettos

Hollywood star Jessica Alba (Dark Angel, Honey, Fantastic Four, Sin City, Machete, L.A.’s Finest) knows how to strike a pose.

When the 42-year-old actress-turned-CEO (The Honest Company) stepped into a street in Toronto, Canada, Alba stopped traffic in a chartreuse high-waist bouclé miniskirt, matching cropped blazer (by fashion label Kate Spade) and a pair of black open-toe stiletto sandals.

Note: bouclé comes from the French word boucler (to curl) — it’s a yarn with loops or the nubby-textured fabric made from it.

Alba’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the pic. “So so pretty,” one fan replied. Another chimed in: “Such a supermodel without trying.” As seen below, Alba isn’t afraid to wear bold colors.

Get ready to see more of Alba, she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sports family film, Flash Before the Bang. It’s inspired by the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team in 1980’s Oregon. One of the track stars, Jevon Whetter (below), co-wrote the script and directs. Alba, with Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are executive producers. Flash Before the Bang is scheduled to start filming in Georgia in September.

Daniel Durant (CODA, Switched at Birth) and Russell Harvard (There Will Be Blood, Fargo) — who are also deaf — star.