Jessica Alba Stops NYC Traffic In Sexy Strapless Dress, Pointy Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Jessica Alba (Honey, Fantastic Four, Dark Angel, L.A.’s Finest) is on the move this week. Last week, The Honest Company co-founder stopped traffic in Toronto in a chic chartreuse mini skirt suit and black platform stilettos.

This week, the actress and businesswoman is stopping traffic in New York City in a stunning bright orange strapless A-line dress (by Kate Spade) and matching pointed stilettos.

Alba captioned the street photo: “an Honest Renovations new york minute” with an orange heart and city skyline at dusk emoji.

Alba is promoting her all-new, recently released Roku Channel series, Honest Renovations, with Lizzy Mathis — who also rocked an orange frock in the Big Apple — see below.

Alba’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble (the dress is by ALTUZARRA, purse by Fendi). More than one replied: “Love this color on you!”

Alba the actress will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie, Flash Before the Bang, which is inspired by the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team in 1980’s Oregon. Fun fact: Alba, with Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, are executive producers.