The big twist in this season of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation is the return of Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro. Over the course of seven years (2009-2016), the two reality stars had an on-again, off-again relationship.

As seen below, all of the castmates of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have an opinion regarding the reunion, including Deena Cortese Buckner.

A lot has happened since Deena and Sammi shared the screen together: Deena is now married and the mother of two boys — 4-year-old CJ, and 2-year-old Cameron.

Before the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Deena shared the strapless bathing suit selfie below and captioned it: “THICC THIGHS and GOOD VIBES 😘 Deener is going into this next season a little thicker .. just living my best life this summer .. love my foods and love my wine.”

Deena’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Snooki replied: “You’re the hottest meatball.” Sammi replied: “Um u look” with a fire and applauding emoji.

Another wrote: “You look great Deena! Don’t let anyone say otherwise! Love that you’re real and not fake!” And another chimed in: “I hate that you think you need to disclose this! You look amazing.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.