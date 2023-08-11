Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Cracks Joke About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Guest House

Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) announced that she’s making her “beautiful little guest house” in Montecito, California available for rent for one night via Airbnb.

[Montecito, population: 8,638, is home to celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, Steve Martin, and most recently, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, among others.]

As seen and heard in the video below, Paltrow’s Airbnb rental includes Goop skin products in the bathroom (“your skin is going be better when you leave than when you came”) and a “cozy” private chef’s dinner with the Oscar winner and her husband, TV writer/producer Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Nip/Tuck), with any bottle of wine the guest chooses.

When New York Times bestselling cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, wife of famous stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld, saw Paltrow’s post, she replied: “Did you mean to send me this as a DM?” More than one fan replied to Seinfeld’s joke with a laughing/crying emoji, including the official Airbnb Instagram account.

Below is Seinfeld (far right in purple dress) with Paltrow (center) at Paltrow’s recent Goop x Gucci event, which Seinfeld said was filled with “lots of laughs with great friends.” Swipe to see the laughter.

[The Seinfelds live in New York. They reportedly own two homes — a $32 million apartment on the Upper West Side overlooking Central Park, and a sprawling mansion in East Hampton.]

Above is Seinfeld (far left) at another Paltrow event promoting Goop products.