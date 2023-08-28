Jennifer Love Hewitt Chops Off Hair, ‘Completely Unrecognizable’

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is well known for her roles on 911 (Operator Maddie), Criminal Minds (Kate), The Client List (Samantha), Ghost Whisperer (Melinda), and in films including I Know What You Did Last Summer, among many others.

Hewitt recently surprised her fans on Instagram when she dropped “before and after” photos. As seen below, Hewitt chopped off several inches of her long blond locks for a chin-length auburn bob.

More than one fan voiced how different Hewitt looks. As one replied: “doesn’t even look like you!” while another wrote: “completely unrecognizable.” Fellow actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House) replied: “Gorgeous!! this cut and color look stunning!!”

With the video below (taken at the hair salon), Hewitt reports that it’s time to “spice things up.”

Get ready to see more of Hewitt: while 9-1-1 was cancelled at FOX after its sixth season, the show will be moving to ABC for its seventh season.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said about the move: “It’s a privilege to keep ‘9-1-1’ in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.” Note: Spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe will stay at FOX.