Iggy Azalea’s Pants Split in Saudi Arabia, “I Wasn’t Permitted to End the Show”

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is back on stage and promoting her new single, ‘Money Come,’ in several provocative ensembles as seen below.

While performing live on stage in Saudi Arabia, Azalea’s pants split in the front as she got down on her knees. Azalea reports: “Saudi Arabia…Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn’t permitted to end the show,” with a woman shrugging emoji. By “end the show,” Azalea means “complete the show” — she wasn’t allowed to finish.

Be sure to swipe to see the moment (Slide #2) and the crew shutting it down while Azalea is still on stage (Slide #3). Safe to say, at Madison Square Garden, Azalea’s modest flash of skin wouldn’t have been a problem.

Azalea found a silver lining in her clothing malfunction: “The promoters were amazingly kind to me & the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive. I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment.”

Below is Azalea’s recently released official music video for ‘Money Come.’

Azalea’s fans are going wild over the new music and video. More than one replied: “Welcome back, Queen!”