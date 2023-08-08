Heidi Klum Flaunts 6 String Bikinis In 4 Days, ‘Eat Your Fruits and Veggies’

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband of four years, German rock star Tom Kaulitz, in Italy. Klum has been sharing photos from their summer vacation, during which she has been flaunting a variety of string bikinis.

In past four days alone, Klum has revealed six different sexy swimsuits while taking in the sun in Capri. As seen below, Klum wears a peek-a-boo string bikini on a boat.

Below, Klum wears a zebra-print bikini in front of a Catholic landmark.

Below, Klum greets the day in a traditional brown string bikini. “Bonjourno,” she writes.

In another peek-a-boo suit below, Klum reminds her fans to make sure they eat their fruits and veggies.

Klum no doubt stopped traffic (if there was any) while posing in front of this Capri road sign in a ruffled white bikini.

And last but hardly least, Klum dropped the photo below and asked “What’s on the menu today?”

Get ready to see more of Klum: she’s back on America’s Got Talent with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews, every Tuesday at 8 pm on NBC.