Hannah Brown ‘Makes a Statement’ in Navel-Plunging Dress With Boyfriend

While former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 11) is dealing with her recent split from fiance Jason Tartick, her friend and fellow former Bachelorette star (Season 15) Hannah Brown is enjoying the summer with her boyfriend, professional model Adam Woolard.

As seen below, in a floral summer dress, the Dancing with the Stars winner (Season 28 with pro partner Alan Bersten) poses with Woolard and their dog at home in Nashville.

When Brown celebrated the recent launch of her new podcast, Better Tomorrow, she posted the photo below, of her (in the arms of Woolard) raising a champagne glass in a floral print ruffle dress with a stunning plunging neckline.

More than one fan replied: “I thought this was an engagement post!”

Be sure to swipe to see more photos of Brown in that eye-catching dress and with Bristowe.

Fashion label Couper says the lightweight linen dress is designed to “make a statement at any event” with “its bow neck, gypsy silhouette, and flared skirt.” bring timeless elegance.”

P.S. The string bikini and other summer dresses featured above are all by Couper.

Get ready to see more of Brown: she continues to attract celebrity guests on Better Tomorrow including actress Jamie Lynn Spears, and country singer Lauren Alaina, among others.