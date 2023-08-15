Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Carries Pink ‘Tormented Teddy’ to Barbie Movie

When Oscar-winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman, Die Another Day) went to see the Greta Gerwig movie Barbie with her daughter and boyfriend of three years, Grammy winning musician Van Hunt, the threesome wore a lot of pink.

As seen in the photos below, the Hollywood movie star rocked a hot pink slip mini dress with pink cowboy boots. Her daughter wore a bold pink corset mini dress with towering platform sandals, and Hunt carried a pink teddy bear on his back. Be sure to swipe.

That teddy bear with the silver studs and piercings is a backpack and is called “Bubblegum Tormented Teddy.”

Online retailer Dolls Kill gives this description of the Teddy by Current Mood: “he’ll only speak when spoken to…This little gimp-suited teddy bear backpack features a pastel pink and plushy vegan leather construction with spikes, studs, safety pins, and zipper hardware, lacing details, adjustable shoulder straps, and a back zipper.”

As seen above, Tormented Teddy is available in black, too.

Get ready to see more of Halle Berry: she will appear next on the big screen with Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed, Ted, Boogie Nights) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) in the upcoming action thriller, Our Man From Jersey. Photos above.