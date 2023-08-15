Haley Lu Richardson Flashes Cheeky String Bikini Pic, ‘Excuse Me’

Hollywood star Haley Lu Richardson is known for her TV roles on Disney’s Shake It Up, ABC’s Ravenswood, and in films including Support the Girls, and Unpregnant, among others. Most recently, she starred in Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus in 2022 (Season 2).

When not at work, the 28-year-old actress enjoys the great outdoors. When she shared the cheeky string bikini photo below, she captioned it: “Book club.”

Richardson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the reading by the pool pic. Camila Mendes replied: “suddenly i love reading” and Mendes’s Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart chimed in: “Excuse me…”

When one fan admitted to zooming in “but to only see what book it was,” others kidded him with comments including “What book?” P.S. The title is ‘The Way of Kings’ by Brandon Sanderson. It’s the first book in his epic fantasy Stormlight Archive series.

Get ready to see more of Richardson: she stars in the upcoming Netflix dramatic romance, Love at First Sight, based on the novel of the same title by Jennifer E. Smith.

As seen in the trailer above, Richardson plays the protagonist, American Hadley, who falls in love with British Oliver (Ben Hardy, Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men) on their 7-hour flight from New York to London. Bonus: Jameela Jamil plays their flight attendant. When Hadley realizes that she’s accidentally lost his number, she sets out to find him in the city of London, population 8.9 million. Love at First Sight will be released on Netflix on September 15.