Gina Kirschenheiter Flaunts Midriff in Skintight ‘Barbie’ Crop Top Set

On this season of the TV game show Celebrity Family Feud, comedic host Steve Harvey welcomes two groups of Real Housewives — six ladies from Orange County (Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador) and five from Atlanta (Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross).

L-R: Pedranti, Kirschenheiter, Simpson, Dubrow, Judge, Beador (ABC/Eric McCandless)

While the Housewives battle it out to win the grand prize for their selected charities, Kirschenheiter turns heads on the set in a skintight hot pink “Barbie” sequin crop top mini skirt ensemble with bright yellow stilettos.

Above: Kirschenheiter on Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Eric McCandless)

As seen above: Judge also flaunts a lot of skin in a hot pink corset suit on Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Note: The Real Housewives of Orange County are playing for the L.A. based charity Baby2Baby (which provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty), and The Real Housewives of Atlanta are playing for the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which was founded by Hollywood movie star Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures).

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before The $100,000 Pyramid at 9 pm with host, former NFL football star Michael Strahan.