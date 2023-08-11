Gal Gadot Stuns in Full-Body Sheer Corset Dress, ‘Wonder Woman Respect’

Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) can’t promote her new Netflix action thriller movie Heart of Stone with Jamie Dornan (which will be released in movie theaters on Friday, August 11), but she can promote herself and the fashion magazines that feature photos of her in provocative ensembles.

As seen below, Gadot just dropped a series of photos from her time with FLAUNT magazine, who captured her striking a pose in a sheer full-body corset dress.

The FLAUNT ‘Eternal Flame’ issue also features an interview with Gadot (which was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) in which she talks about her upcoming role, Cleopatra.

The biopic is produced by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman director) and directed by Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

​​​​​Gadot tells FLAUNT of playing the historical Egyptian Queen: “It’s a big task. I don’t want to [rush] making it— it’s something that needs…so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra. It’s a beautiful script. We’re not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman.”​​​​

Gadot’s fans are going wild over the pics. More than one replied: “Wonder Woman respect button.” Her legendary role is famous for wearing a corset bodysuit, too.

Get ready to see more of Gadot: the former Miss Israel beauty pageant winner will appear again on the big screen in the highly anticipated Disney musical film Snow White with Rachel Zegler (Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story). Gadot plays the titular character’s (Zegler) nemesis, the Evil Queen. Snow White is scheduled for a March 22, 2024 release.