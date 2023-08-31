Evangeline Lilly Flaunts “VERY Long” Hair, Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts

Hollywood movie star Evangeline Lilly is best known for her superhero role as the Wasp (and Hope Van Dyne) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas in the Ant-Man film franchise.

When not on a movie set, Lilly occasionally interacts with fans at fairs and conferences. Lilly recently dropped the selfies below and asked her millions of followers: “Heading out to a podunk fair 🎡🐴 Do we feel I am appropriately dressed?? 😜” Note: Lilly is wearing a pair of denim overalls over a yellow t-shirt.

When Lilly reported: “Yes, my hair is getting VERY long. We’re officially in the ‘grow-out’ and having fun with every stage,” her fans were encouraged to ask more questions including “are you going to let it grow or? I love it either way you can really pull ANYTHING (off).” Lilly replied: “Everyday’s an adventure” with a blonde woman shrugging emoji.

As seen below with her Ant-Man co-star Kathryn Newton, Lilly was rocking a platinum blonde crewcut in February!

Fellow movie star Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere at Once, Halloween) replied, too: “I’m in the grow out business too. You’re having more fun with it.” [Below is Curtis with her grown-out hair with fellow Oscar winner Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) joining the SAG-AFTRA strike.]

Get ready to see more of Lilly: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming dramedy Happy Life. She plays the protagonist, Allison Beck, a woman who “embarks on a mission of self-discovery after she suspects her workaholic husband of having an affair.” Ike Barinholtz (Suicide Squad, The Mindy Project, Neighbors) plays the husband; Alexandra Daddario (Mayfair Witches, The White Lotus, Baywatch, Percy Jackson) plays “the other woman.” David Stassen (The Mindy Project, Central Intelligence) writes and directs.