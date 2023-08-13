Eva Mendes Pops in Unbuttoned Dress, Stilettos, ‘Too Much?’

When not spending time with her family including Hollywood movie star Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, The Notebook), Eva Mendes is often modeling and promoting her line of “smart” sponges, Skura. (The brand’s icon on the antimicrobial sponge fades when it’s time to replace it.)

When Mendes dropped the stunning photos below, of her in a partially unbuttoned shirt dress (with her initials, E.M. all over it) and towering stilettos, she wrote: “I designed this dress years ago and only now do I feel confident/comfortable enough to wear it. I was always so worried it was ‘too much.’ Now I like that it may be too much.” (Don’t forget to swipe!)

Mendes’s fans are going wild over the new pics. As one male fan replied: “Ryan Gosling is a lucky, lucky man!” Another chimed in: “Never too much you have the best style all your own” with a fire emoji.

Get ready to see more of Gosling: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action drama The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, The Devil Wears Prada, Mary Poppins Returns).