Eva Longoria Suns In Tiny String Bikini at Beach, ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Hollywood celebrities are spending their family vacations in Europe this year. Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Yellowjackets) are in Capri, Italy, while Flamin’ Hot director Eva Longoria is soaking in the sun on a beach in Marbella, Spain.

Rocking a black string bikini with tiny triangle cutouts and a foam trucker hat promoting her tequila brand, Longoria reports: “My kind of R&R.”

Longoria’s fans are going wild over the photo and “the mood” behind it. As one replied: “you are absolutely Flamin’ Hot, wow!! I’m so happy you’re having the best time in Spain!”

Note: Longoria is the first guest at the brand new Villa Marusha in the Sierra Blanca Mountains — photos above and below. The Villa offers “luxury living” — 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a four-car garage and 24/7 security, among other amenities.

When actress Gina Torres (Jane the Virgin) saw the pics of Longoria posing near the pool, she replied: “Wow!! 🔥🔥 And note to self: Upgrade your travel outfits.”