Eric Clapton Performing Live for RFK Jr. Supporters at Beverly Hills Estate

A handful of Hollywood celebrities including movie stars Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Woody Harrelson (White Men Can’t Jump), former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider (Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo), and rapper/actor Ice Cube, have been stepping forward to show their support of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

This week, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer, songwriter and guitarist — and fellow vaccine skeptic — Eric Clapton has joined Team Kennedy.

With the video below, the Kennedy 2024 campaign team announced: “We are pleased to announce a special evening and fundraiser to support Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s campaign for President of the United States. On September 18, the incomparable Eric Clapton will perform a private musical performance for Kennedy supporters at an estate in Beverly Hills.”

Woody Harrelson showed his support by wearing a Kennedy 2024 hat with Kennedy’s wife, Hollywood actress Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

With the photo below of her with Kennedy, Silverstone revealed that she cancelled her Democratic Party registration last year and is now a registered Independent voter. Silverstone she’s “worked alongside Bobby for children’s health and our environment for 15 plus years.”

Below is Kennedy with his campaign manager and former Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich with rapper and Hollywood movie star Ice Cube (Barbershop), whom Kennedy refers to as “one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders.”

.@Dennis_Kucinich and I spent a wonderful evening with one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders @icecube! pic.twitter.com/LsR09fFQAZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 10, 2023

Note: Like Clapton, Ice Cube is a laureate of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (with N.W.A., class of 2016).

Thanks @RobSchneider for your years of courage + MCing a successful #Kennedy24 fundraiser last night in Brentwood. pic.twitter.com/sr7AJXqLXG — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 26, 2023

With the photo above, Kennedy thanked Rob Schneider for “MC-ing” a Kennedy 2024 fundraiser in Brentwood, California this summer.