Emma Roberts Flaunts Legs in the Hamptons, ‘Wowza’

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, About Fate) is often modeling. As seen below, she graces the cover of the Fall Fashion issue of the style and culture magazine, C (C stands for California).

The “Renaissance Woman” posed in a number of plunging backless dresses, sheer tops and mini dresses. Be sure to swipe for the movie star leg shots!

Roberts’s fans are going wild over the new photos. As one fan replied: “Wowza!” Another chimed in: “She is way too much of a smoke show” with a series of fire emojis.

Photographer Jack Waterlot said he had an amazing time shooting Roberts “in the heat of the Hamptons.”

The C Magazine reports: “Although best known for her romantic comedies and horror roles, the actor-producer had quietly built her passion project into one of the world’s preeminent book clubs.” In our issue, Roberts “tells C Magazine what happens next.”

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she stars in the upcoming season of American Horror Story, Delicate, with reality TV star Kim Kardashian who is making her acting debut in the Ryan Murphy series.

Also, Roberts will appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web with Dakota Johnson who plays the titular superhero character. Roberts plays Mary Parker. Madame Web will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.