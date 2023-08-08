Emilia Clarke Hatches Baby Egg in Sci-Fi Movie, Game of Thrones Fans React

British actress Emilia Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones (2011–2019). On the epic show, after being forced to marry Dothraki horse-lord Khal Drogo, Daenerys becomes pregnant and then loses her husband and child — “but blood magic allows Daenerys to hatch three of her dragon eggs. The dragons provide her with a tactical advantage and prestige.” You read that right — dragon eggs.

In her new film, the sci-fi romantic comedy The Pod Generation — which is set in futuristic New York City — Clarke plays protagonist Rachel, “a middle-aged career woman who resorts to artificial means to start a family” with her partner Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amistad, 12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange, The Martian).

As seen in the trailer below, the technology involved uses detachable artificial wombs and pods.

Clarke writes that The Pod Generation “was one of the best and most fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had, with a female filmmaker that sets my acting soul on fire, Sophie Barthes, the living legend. I am SO proud to bring you this beautiful baby of ours! A journey to parenthood like no other.”

Clarke’s Game of Thrones fans are going wild over the fact that her new role involves hatching an egg. One clever fan replied: “Plot twist: Dragon in the egg.” Another chimed in: “That’s finna be techno Drogon in the egg.”

The Pod Generation will be released in theaters on Friday, August 11.