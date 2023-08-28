Elizabeth Hurley Skinny Dips in Pool, “OMG The Neighbors Must Love You”

English model and actress Elizabeth Hurley is known for her roles in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and for playing the Queen bee in the E! TV series The Royals, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 58-year-old brunette often strikes a provocative pose in a string bikini to promote her eponymous swimwear collection.

As seen above and below, Hurley makes wearing a bikini — at the beach or on the sofa — look effortless.

Hurley stunned her millions of fans recently when she posed without a suit in the pool. As seen in the video below, Hurley floats on an inflatable watermelon slice in her proverbial birthday suit.

Hurley’s fans can’t believe what they’re seeing. When fellow bikini designer Melissa Odabash saw the video, she replied: “Omg the neighbours must love you” with a series of laughing crying emojis. Another fan chimed in: “I envy the person who recorded this!”