Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Cheeky Bikini For Elton John

English model and actress Elizabeth Hurley is known for her roles in movies including Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, and the E! series The Royals, among others.

When not acting, Hurley is often striking a sexy pose in one of her bikinis from the Elizabeth Hurley beachwear line, which she launched in 2005.

As seen in the stunning new bikini photos below, Hurley lies on her belly and flaunts a cheeky posterior view, while modeling not only the string bikini but also her sunglasses… designed by Sir Elton John.

In 2008, Hurley explained how starting her own swimsuit company came into being: “I was on Necker Island for a fashion shoot and even as Richard Branson was lying back in a hammock, he was on the phone, doing deals, managing his empire. But then I thought I am never going to have even a holiday home, let alone an island, unless I start a business that I can do without disrupting Damian’s school days.” (Damian is Hurley’s son, who is following in his mother’s footsteps as a model.)

Get ready to see more of Hurley: she will appear next in the upcoming thriller Strictly Confidential, which was written and directed by her son Damian. It’s about a young woman who “finds herself drawn into a world of seduction, duplicity and betrayal as she desperately tries to uncover the mystery surrounding her best friend’s suicide.”