Derek Hough’s Fiancée Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress, ‘Showing It All!’

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and 6-time Mirror Ball trophy winner Derek Hough got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, and former DWTS pro Hayley Erbert (Season 23-27) in June 2022. As seen in the video below, Erbert, said yes.

This summer, the power couple celebrated their first year of engagement with the modeling photos below. Hough strikes a pose in a black tuxedo with Erbert in a formal white mini dress.

When the two stepped out recently to see Taylor Swift live, Erbert chose a colorful embroidered mini dress with a stunning plunging neckline. The dress is held together by just two tied string ribbons at the shoulders. The show-stopping dress is from bridal shop Azazie.

Erbert’s fans went wild over the provocative backless dress. As one fan replied: “Girlfriend you are showing it all in that dress!” Other fans voiced their concern about Erbert experiencing a “near fashion malfunction” or “accidental peek-a-boo!”

Swipe to see Erbert spin, dance and fall in to the arms of Hough. As one fan replied: “Hayley is gorgeous and so is her dress but I hope she doesn’t bend over too far!”