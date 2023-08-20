David Beckham Stops Nashville Traffic in Cowboy Hat and Boots, ‘Handsome’

Former member of the Spice Girls band (Posh Spice) AKA current fashion designer Victoria Beckham is taking photos of her family trip to Nashville. She’s in Tennessee with her famous husband, soccer legend David Beckham, and their two youngest children: 18-year-old son Cruz David Beckham and 12-year-old daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.

As seen in the photo series below, David Beckham needed and received some help (from a young blond salesperson) while trying on cowboy boots. Victoria says shopping for cowboy boots is “not as easy as it looks.”

Swipe to see the Beckham kids having a BBQ lunch and “vinyl shopping” in Nashville.

Be sure to swipe above to see Beckham soaking in the Southern sun on the streets of Nashville — right in front of Honky Tonk Central, Nashville’s “latest and greatest honky tonk on world famous ‘Lower Broadway’ in downtown Nashville.”

Fans of the Beckham family are going wild over the photo and how “amazing” David looks in the Stetson hat. As one replied: “David looks handsome with cowboy hat.” Another chimed in: “the hat really suits him.”

Just yesterday, Mr. and Mrs. Beckham were celebrating the Inter Miami club (which Beckham co-owns) — and its new mega star player Lionel “Leo” Messi — clinching the Leagues Cup trophy — a first for the club.

In Nashville, Inter Miami FC beat Nashville FC on penalties 10-9.