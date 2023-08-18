Confident Lucy Hale Brings Back the Mullet, “Nailed It”

Singer/actress Lucy Hale knows how to strike a pose. When not on a TV or movie set, the former Pretty Little Liars star is often modeling. When Hale dropped the new modeling photo below, she captioned it: “mullet for the day.” As one fan replied, “Nailed it.”

Hale’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new “sexy” look. Fellow actress Virginia Gardner (Fall) replied: “Stunning!” And Maggie Q (Mission: Impossible III) wrote: “ok but perfect” with a red heart, fire and laughing crying emoji.

When celebrity makeup stylist Jenna Kristina shared the additional photos below, she wrote: “Lucy Hale giving us Golden Hour Glow.” Hale replied to Kristina: “this will forever be the day of the 🐁 and mullet. I love. “

Get ready to see more of Hale: she stars in the recently released romantic comedy Puppy Love with Grant Gustin (Arrow). As seen in the Amazon Freevee trailer below, Hale plays a single woman who goes on a (disastrous) first date with her dog (named Channing Tatum) with Gustin’s character and his dog.