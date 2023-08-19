Christian Siriano Unveils Plunging Tuxedo Dress With ‘Dramatic’ Train

Fashion designer Christian Siriano became a household name when he won Season 4 of the Bravo reality TV competition series Project Runway in 2007 with the encouragement of supermodel host Heidi Klum and fashion guru Tim Gunn.

Since then, Siriano launched his eponymous clothing collection and was included in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018, among other prestigious accolades.

One of his most famous muses is Hollywood star Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).

When Siriano dropped the photo below, of a sleeveless black tuxedo dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and dramatic train with rows of ruffles, he captioned it: “Chic, fabulous and I just love this dress so much!!”

Siriano isn’t the only one who loves it. His fans and famous friends are going wild over the dress. Actress Kat McNamara (Shadowhunters) replied: “This is SO MAJOR” and actress Elizabeth Perkins (Big) reacted with one word and lots of exclamations: “Stunning!!!” Another fan chimed in: “Business up top and glamour down low!”

As seen below, Hollywood star Rose Byrne struck a pose in another version of that Siriano tuxedo dress for the cover of L’Officielau magazine.

Get ready to see more of Siriano: he continues to serve as a mentor (like Tim Gunn) on Project Runway, which is currently in its 20th season and celebrating with an All-Star season featuring 14 designers from the previous 19 seasons. Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth are judges.