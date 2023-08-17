Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears 18-Year-Old Dress Worn By Jessica Simpson

Hollywood movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday Chicago, The Mask of Zorro, The Terminal) has been sharing photos from her vacation in Italy with her husband, legendary actor Michael Douglas (Ant Man, Wall Street, Romancing the Stone, Basic Instinct, Traffic).

When American fashion and lifestyle magazine Glamour saw Zeta-Jones rocking a sheer purple dress with a plunging neckline, the editors recognized the frock.

With the side-by-side photos below, Glamour reports: “Catherine Zeta-Jones pulled this one out of the archives… The purple number was previously worn to an awards show by Jessica Simpson,” in 2005. That was 18 years ago!

While Glamour readers continue to argue over “who wore it best,” media maven Arianna Huffington (The Huffington Post) kept her approval neutral and replied: “Love!”

Above and below are more photos of the Zeta-Jones/Douglas vacay in Capri.

Get ready to see more of Douglas: he stars as former President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming series Reagan & Gorbachev with Christoph Waltz as the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The film uses the iconic 1986 summit In Reykjavik, Iceland between Reagan and Gorbachev “as its centerpiece.”