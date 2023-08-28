Carrie Underwood Shows Her “Guns” Waving “Metal Flag”

When not promoting her ninth album Denim & Rhinestones (2022), country music mega star Carrie Underwood is sharing the stage with the legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses led by Axl Rose and guitarist Slash. This weekend, they performed together in Underwood’s hometown — Nashville, Tennessee.

After the shows in Nashville, Underwood reposted the photo below of her with Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin, host of podcasts LiquidMetal and Octane on SiriusXM, home of Underwood’s new podcast, Carrie’s Country.

Mangin is “one of the most recognized personalities and voices in hard rock, heavy metal, and extreme music culture, transcending boundaries with an unrivaled passion and enthusiasm.”

With the photo above, Mangin wrote to the American Idol winner (Season 4, 2015): “What a cool experience and I’m still tripping out over all of it! Stoked to show the world your love for heavy music! ThanX to YOU and your awesome super pro team! And… you killed it tonight in Nashville wow!”

Watch Mangin’s reaction in the video above, when he first learns that Carrie “knows who I am” and listens to his Octane podcast. He wrote: “You’re a legend and I’m very grateful to have you flying the Metal flag!“