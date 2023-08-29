Carmen Electra Sizzles in Tiny Plunging Mini Dress With “It Girl”

Actress/model/singer Carmen Electra made headlines this summer when she posed provocatively in tiny string bikinis and stilettos while washing race cars with fellow former MTV star Jenny McCarthy (The Masked Singer). The ad campaign was for Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand, SKIMS.

Electra is now turning heads on her own for the fashion design company I.AM.GIA. As seen in the photo series below, she models a black faux leather halter crop top and matching skirt and silver studded platform sandals while on her hands and knees.

Electra’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photo shoot. As Brande Roderick said: “leather is better” with a black heart and fire emoji.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson dropped a series of fire emojis and replied: “makes me want to buy some leather ASAP.”

Get ready to see more of Electra. With the tiny plunging mini dress series below, with the founder of I.AM.GIA, Alana Pallister (below), Electra reports that I.AM.GIA’s new Platinum Collection is out now.

When makeup artist Darian Darling shared the photo, they reported that Electra is wearing “Frosted platinum-plum lips” and reports that they “started my makeup career at the dawn of the new millennium so these frosty Y2K browbone moments were pure muscle memory for Moi.”

Note: While “Gia” is a fictional character, an “It Girl”, created by Pallister, the brand name I.AM.GIA. is inspired by the late supermodel Gia Carangi, who was portrayed by Angelina Jolie in the 1998 HBO film, Gia.