Brittany Snow Flaunts Black Lace Lingerie Pics, ‘Breathtaking’

When not on a TV or movie set, Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, American Dreams) often models. When the 37-year-old blonde-turned-brunette dropped the stunning photos below, of her modeling a black lace negligee, she captioned it: “Shadow work with (photographer) Lauren Withrow.”

Snow’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo shoot. Rapper/actor Kid Cudi replied: “Whoa.” Yellowjackets star Courtney Eaton (who also stars in Snow’s directorial debut, Parachute) wrote: “Okay okayyy.” And more than one replied: “Breathtaking” and “Gorgeous.”

Below are photos of Snow rocking a hot pink corset top while filming a music video for Kid Cudi which was never released. As one fan replied to Kid Cudi: “we need that music video w britt!!! sir gives us SOMETHING.”

Get ready to see more of Snow: she has a handful of projects in the works including the upcoming romantic comedy Cupid & Me with Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, Marvel’s Avengers). Written and directed by UK filmmaker Jamie Adams. Snow plays “the most respected of Cupids” who is faced with the challenge of helping a hopeless romantic fall in love before Valentine’s Day.

Smulders starred in Adams’ 2018 romantic comedy Alright Now, in which she played the protagonist, a 90s rock icon who (after the band breaks up), enrolls in college and brings her wild personality with her on campus. Trailer above.