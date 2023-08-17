Britney Spears Flexes In String Bikini, ‘Can’t Make Up My Mind’

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award–winning pop icon Britney Spears is making headlines this week as sources (including People magazine) report that she and her husband of one year, Sam Asghari, reportedly filed for divorce.

After the news broke, Spears shared the photos below of her — flaunting her straight posture and flexing in a yellow string bikini top — while horseback riding on the beach. She captioned the series: “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!

Die-hard fans of the “Princess of Pop” will recognize the photos which are similar to another batch Spears shared in July (see below). She wrote then: “First time on a horse at the beach !!! I scared myself because I’ve never felt so alive.”

Get ready to see more of Spears: her memoir, The Woman in Me (288 pages, Gallery Books) will be released on October 24, 2023. The publisher, Gallery Books, says it’s “written with remarkable candor and humor” and “illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”