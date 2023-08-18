Brie Larson Stuns In Plunging Romantic Ballerina Dress, ‘Goddess!’

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson is best known for her role as Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When not in a tight superhero costume, Larson often models in softer, more breathable fashion-forward ensembles as seen below in a Rodarte red silk dress with black trim.

When Larson shared her new modeling photos below, of her striking several poses in a light blue dress with a plunging v-neck by LilySilk, she captioned the series: “Maybe I’ve watched Giselle too many times?”

[Note: Giselle is a famous “romantic ballet” which was first performed in Paris in 1841. The titular character, Giselle, is a beautiful young peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman disguised as a humble villager — but “when his true identity is revealed by his rival, Giselle goes mad and dies of heartbreak.”]

The plunging sexy v-neck dress Larson models is named after the Greek god, Adonis (mortal lover of the goddesses Aphrodite and Persephone).

LilySilk describes it as “retro and elegant” with a dynamic and beautiful overskirt skirt with an irregular hem. The belt is detachable and can be tied in a variety of ways.

Get ready to see more of Larson: she will appear next on the big screen in The Marvels, which is scheduled for a November 10, 2023 release.