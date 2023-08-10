During the SAG-AFTRA strike, many Hollywood stars (who can’t promote their projects) continue to model including Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Oscar winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), who recently attended the celebrity-packed Miu Miu Beach House event in Malibu.

When Larson shared the photo below, of her modeling a stunning red silk negligee with spaghetti straps and a sheer black lace bodice while standing on a bed, she cleverly captioned it: “taller than anticipated.” [Note: the red silk slip dress with sheer black lace trimming and an under-bust cutout is from popular fashion label Rodarte.]

Photographer Alia Penner captioned the additional, black-and-white photo below: “WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE.”

Get ready to see more of Larson: she will appear next on the big screen in The Marvels, which is scheduled for a November 10, 2023 release, with her good friend and co-star Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), among others.

Larson’s new Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry (based on the best-selling novel of the same title by Bonnie Garmus), will be released on October 13.

As seen in the trailer above, Larson plays the protagonist, Elizabeth Zott, whose career as a chemist in the 1960s is put on hold when she discovers she’s pregnant.