Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves in Bikini and Stilettos, ‘Real Not Perfect’

Reality TV star Blac Chyna (born Angela White) is known for her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (when she was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian, father of her daughter Dream), and their spin-off series Rob & Chyna — and her current series The Real Blac Chyna, among others.

When not on a TV set, Blac Chyna is often traveling and modeling as seen above and below in Tahiti, in a gold metallic bikini swimsuit. (The paid advertisement is for hair extension brand Hearts Pure.) Swipe to see the message: “You were born to be real, Angela White, not perfect.”

Her fans are going wild over the photos and the message. As one replied: “Real not perfect—love that,”

Get ready to see more of Blac Chyna: she’s one of the 12 contestants competing on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX, which premieres on Monday, September 25.

As seen in the trailer above, the other 15 celebrity contestants include Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Bode Miller, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Tara Reid (American Pie), Savannah Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), NBA legend Robert Horry, Jack Osbourne, and Jojo Siwa, among others.