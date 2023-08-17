The week before ABC airs the season finale of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, 27, dropped the close-up string bikini pics below and captioned the series: “sunny side up.”

When members of Bachelor Nation saw the beach bikini pics, more than one had fun calling her the “Future Mrs Olubeko” and others claimed she’s giving “Joey vibes.” Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei are two of the three bachelors left vying for Lawson’s final red rose. Aaron Bryant is the third.

One of the most popular comments so far is: “Somebody check on Xavier as he just saw ‘more’ and the ‘more’ was 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Too late now!” Xavier Bonner was bidden adieu on the penultimate episode.

The season finale of The Bachelorette — a three-hour event in which Lawson will reveal who she wants to spend the rest of her life with — airs Monday, August 21 at 8 pm ET. Below is a sneak peek, which host Jesse Palmer says “is more emotional and more heartbreaking than you can even imagine.”

When asked about the finale, Lawson said: “All I can say is, buckle up. It’s gonna be beautiful. There will not be a dry eye in the room once we get to a finale.”

Note: Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, first stole America’s heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor with tech executive Zach Shallcross, who presented his final red rose and proposed to Kaity Biggar in March. (Charity had an emotional exit on Week 8.) Zach and Kaity are still engaged but have said on the record that they’re in “no rush” to get married. The famous couple told People they are waiting to “see how things go.”