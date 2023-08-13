Aubrey Plaza Makes Big Announcement, “Couldn’t Be in Better Hands”

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza is known for her roles on Parks and Recreation (April), The White Lotus (Season 2), and on the big screen in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Emily the Criminal, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and her debut film Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) with Mark Duplass, among others.

Although Plaza is a member of SAG-AFTRA, the current strike doesn’t prevent her from acting on stage. (SAG-AFTRA stands for Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

With the post below, Plaza announced that she’s making her dramatic debut on stage in an upcoming production of John Patrick Shanley‘s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, in New York City.

Plaza writes: “couldn’t be in better hands for my first time on stage… and timing couldn’t be stranger… oh well here we go. 10 weeks only. in the fall.”

[Note: Shanley won an Oscar for writing the hit movie Moonstruck, and won a Tony and the Pulitzer Prize for writing the play Doubt: A Parable.]

When Plaza’s former Parks and Recreation co-star Nick Offerman read the news, he replied: “Holy s—, what a great play for you.”

Aubrey will star in the one act play with Christopher Abbott (who starred with Plaza in the 2020 dramedy Black Bear — trailer below).

In Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Aubrey’s character, Roberta, a divorcée with a teenage son, strikes up a conversation with Danny (Abbott) in a desolate bar in the Bronx. “The pair engage in a stand-off over who’s got it worse.” Fun fact: John Turturro and June Stein originated the roles in 1983.

Also: Actor Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is making his directorial debut with Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.