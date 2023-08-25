Ashley Benson Gives Tour of Her Hollywood Home by Playboy Mansion Designer

As an actress, Ashley Benson is best known for her roles as Hanna Marin in the series Pretty Little Liars with Lucy Hale and Janel Parrish, among others.

When not acting, Benson often spends time at her luxurious Spanish-style five-bedroom home in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood. She and her home are featured in this month’s edition of Architectural Digest. The house, which was designed in 1930 by architect Arthur Kelly (who also did the Playboy Mansion), was given a modern makeover by interior designer Nicole Gordon and architect John Farrace.

As seen below in the photo shoot below, Benson rocks a pair of ripped jeans in the expansive kitchen; a white summer mini dress with kitten heels by the pool; and a stunning black tuxedo mini dress by Maison Margiela in the living room.

Benson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos, especially for Slide #3. More than one replied: “It’s giving Hanna Marin vibes!”

Get ready to see more of Benson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action comedy, Pledge Trip with Ron Schneider (Saturday Night Live, Grown Ups) and Jake T. Austin (The Fosters, Wizards of Waverly Place) co-star. It’s about three college freshmen who “take off down a twisted, debauched, pride-busting road to brotherhood.”