Alyssa Milano’s New Blonde Bangs, Hair Extensions Have Fans Going Wild

Actress Alyssa Milano (Who’s the Boss?, Charmed) has been stepping up her fashion game this summer, as noted in the photos below taken at the Super Nova Expo in Australia.

Yesterday, the 50-year-old mother of two dropped the closeup photos below of her flaunting a new haircut (with dramatic bangs!) and color, and extensions. Milano says: “I’m obsessed with both!”

Milano’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new look — and the sheer sleeveless crochet tank top she’s wearing (“So cute!”). One Charmed fan replied: “Phoebe is back!!!” with heart-eyed emojis — a reference to Milano’s character, Phoebe Halliwell (below with and without bangs), on the supernatural CW series.

Actor Devon Sawa (from the CW series Nikita) replied: “looking good, kid,” (she replied “thanks, pal”) and TV talk show host Arsenio Hall replied: “I predict those BANGS will get their own IG account before the week ends” with a fire emoji. Milano replied to Hall’s comment, too (“hahaha”). Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton also chimed in and wrote: “Soo pretty!”