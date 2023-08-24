Alyssa Milano Flaunts Legs in Mini Blazer Dress, Wil Wheaton Reacts

Actress Alyssa Milano (Who’s the Boss?, Charmed) is turning heads in a black mini blazer dress with stilettos. The “Juliet” dress by fashion label behind A.L.C. features “modern twists on classic tuxedo-inspired details, including pointed notch lapels, a faux-wrap waist, flap pockets, and an asymmetrically pleated skirt. (Milano is wearing a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos with the stunning dress.)

Milano’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. Actress Elisabeth Rohm dropped a fire emoji. Fellow former child star Wil Wheaton (Stand by Me, Star Trek, The Big Bang Theory) replied: “Girl you slayed this look.”

Wheaton, who refers to Milano as a friend who he “grew up with,” says: it always makes me happy when I see that one of us (friends from his past) managed to avoid reality TV.”

When Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois) saw Milano’s pics, she replied: “Slide #6 holy 🐄! 🔥🔥🔥.”

As seen above, Milano and Tulloch reunited at a recent Comic Con conference in Australia. As seen below, Milano rocked a number of fashion-forward ensembles including a plunging bodysuit with pleather pants at the Super Nova Expo.