Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Closeup Bikini Pic, ‘Beach Hair’

Hollywood movie star Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, Percy Jackson, San Andreas) is pleasing her millions of followers on Instagram with photos of her at the beach and pool. When she dropped the stunning closeup green bikini pic below she captioned it “beach hair.”

Her fans are going wild over the new pic, as one replied: “Beach hair don’t care. Yuh look awesome anywhere” with a fire emoji.

Another fan chimed in: “reminds me of the film Blue Lagoon. It would be so cool if they made a sequel to that with you as a lead character.” (Brooke Shields starred in the 1980 coming-of-age survival film Blue Lagoon.) Other fans note how her blue eyes match the color of the sea behind her. One replied: “Your eyes match the water and the sky.”

Daddario shared the bikini at the pool pics above from the famous Beverly Hills Hotel.

Get ready to see more of Daddario: she will reprise her leading role of neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding in Season 2 of the new AMC series Mayfair Witches, which is based on a series of novels written by author Anne Rice (Interview with a Vampire). Harry Hamlin, husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, co-stars.