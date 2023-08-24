Addison Rae Flaunts Belly Button in Sheer Lace Dress, “I Really Got It Bad”

TikTok star, singer and movie star Addison Rae (He’s All That) is celebrating the release of AR, her first EP. One of the five tracks includes the song ‘Nothing On (But the Radio),’ which Lady Gaga recorded in 2010 while producing her famous second album Born This Way but the song didn’t make the cut on the album.

Like Lady Gaga, Addison Rae knows how to promote her music and strike a pose in a cutting-edge fashion-forward ensembles.

As seen below, Addison Rae (who’s biting her lip) flaunts her flat abs and belly button in a sheer black mini dress for Vogue magazine.

When Addison Rae shared the additional photos below, she captioned the series: “I really got it bad!!!!!!!!”

Her fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “she has this early 2000s celebrity vibe if that makes sense.” More than 600 fans agree.

AR also includes the single ‘2 die 4 (feat. Charli XCX).’

Get ready to see more of Addison Rae: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Thanksgiving, which is a feature film version based on the fake grindhouse trailer. Her co-stars are Gina Gershon (P.S. I Love You), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), and Milo Manheim (Zombies), among others.