Abbey Lee Smolders In Sheer Lace Dress, Red Fishnets

Actress Abbey Lee made her big screen debut as one of the five wives, The Dog, in the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road with Charlize Theron, Riley Keough and Zoe Kravitz, among others. Since then, the Australian-born star has landed roles in other films including Office Christmas Party, Old and Forgiven, and in popular TV series including Lovecraft County and Waco: The Aftermath, among others.

When not acting, the 36-year-old blonde often models, as seen below for Yves Saint Laurent.

Get ready to see more of Lee: she graces the cover of the September issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia in a sheer lace halter dress (by Gucci) with red fishnets.

Vogue reports in its “most anticipated issue of the year,” that Lee knowledge of how to “gracefully balance the world of high fashion while maintaining a distinct edgy style has catapulted her onto the list of sought-after models for both mainstream and avant-garde fashion brands.”

The photos were taken in Milan by the duo Morelli Brothers.

Fans are going wild over the new photos. It’s been three months — in Cannes, see below — since Lee has posted on Instagram.

Lee will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Western movie Horizon: An American Saga. It’s co-written, produced, directed by and stars Kevin Costner (Yellowstone, Bull Durham, Dancing with Wolves). They’re filming in Moab, Utah — see Costner below.

Actors Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Thomas Haden Church also star. A release date has yet to be announced.