NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers will soon make his debut with the New York Jets. The 39-year-old Super Bowl champion (XLV) was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, for whom he played for until 2022.

At Green Bay, Rodgers wore No. 12. When he moved to New York, the legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath gave Rodgers permission to wear his retired No. 12 jersey — but Rodgers decided to wear the No. 8 jersey instead. Rogers wore No. 8 while playing college football with the California Golden Bears.

When Rodgers shared the photo below, of him wearing a foam trucker hat (by design house Huega House), DITA designer sunglasses and a giant #8 diamond necklace, Jets fans went wild. One replied: “HES GOT THE CHAIN ON LFG!”

Another chimed in: “I can’t believe that he wore the chain Sauce got him!😮 Respect!!” Sauce is cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, No. 1 on the Jets.

[Gardner was selected fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract, worth $38.7 million fully guaranteed, on May 7, 2022. In other words, he can afford to give his friends diamond necklaces.]

Above (l-r): Kiyan Anthony, son of former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, Rogers and Sauce (note his giant diamond necklace), at a Knicks game.