Zooey Deschanel Stuns in Tight Bodysuit, Big Blond Hair, ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel is known for her roles in movies including the Christmas classic Elf with Will Ferrell (as singing department store employee Jovie), and on TV series including the long-running comedy New Girl as the protagonist Jessica “Jess” Day.

Get ready to see more of Deschanel — and in a new light. As seen below, Deschanel is flaunting her curves in a tight bodysuit and rocking big blonde hair. She captioned the new wardrobe pics: “Who’s she?”

Deschanel’s fans are going wild over the photo and are dropping guesses. The most liked guess so far is: “That’s Katie….Jess’s alter ego.” (Jess’s alter ego “knows how the sausage is made,” among other things.)

Former Pussycat Dolls singer/dancer Nicole Scherzinger replied: “giving me Olivia Newton John vibes!” ONJ is famous for her song, ‘Physical,’ which included the lyric, ‘Let’s get physical!’

When not voicing the character of Bridget for the upcoming Trolls sequel, Deschanel is filming an episode of the AppleTV+ series Physical starring (and produced by) Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids).

It’s about a woman named Sheila Rubin (Byrne, above), who “struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife, finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.”

The Season 3 premiere of Physical will be released on August 2. The series will end after Season 3. Catch up on Season 2 with the video above.