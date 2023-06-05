Watch Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning Get Hair-Whipped on Yacht

Hollywood stars and sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are delighting their fans with the photo below, of the two blondes getting their hair whipped by the wind on a yacht. (Swipe for the primo whipping.)

Dakota, 29, is known for her roles in movies including I Am Sam, Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, The Secret Life of Bees, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in the recent series The First Lady, among others.

Elle, 25, is known for her roles in movie including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, We Bought a Zoo, in the Maleficent film franchise, and more recently in the hulu series The Great, playing Catherine the Great, among others.

Get ready to see more of Dakota: she is reuniting with her Man on Fire co-star Denzel Washington for the upcoming The Equalizer 3 (to be released on September 1). Trailer below.

Both Fanning sisters will star together in The Nightingale, based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same title. It’s about two sisters who, while living in France, “are torn apart at the onset of World War II.”