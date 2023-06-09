Venus Williams Stuns in Backless Mini Dress, ‘Grand Slam of All Dresses’

While no American professional tennis players will advance to the finals at the 2023 French Open this weekend, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams (five at Wimbledon, two US Opens) is having fun in the Netherlands.

As seen below, Williams (who received a wildcard) is participating at the Libéma Open, a grass court WTA tournament which kicks off on Saturday, June 10. She’s never played in the Netherlands!

As seen in the photos below one of the grass courts, Williams made time to model a purple suit by her fashion label, Eleven. She captioned the pics: “Smile if you’re winning too, aka living your best life.”

Before heading out to the Netherlands, Williams shared the photo below from her home court in Jupiter, Florida. Fans can’t get over the backless green dress.

It’s called the Allure Tennis Dress in Green Apple and Eleven promotes it as “the grand slam of all dresses” designed with “crushed crinkle fabric on the top half and sporty mesh on the lower.”

Note: At the Libéma Open, Williams joins fellow Grand Slam winners Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu. Belinda Bencic is the highest-seeded player ahead of Veronika Kudermetova. Elina Svitolina is also at the tourney with a wildcard. Ekaterina Alexandrova is the defending champion.