Tara Reid Smolders in Closeup Sheer Lace Photos, ‘Bloodthirst’

Hollywood movie star Tara Reid is known for her roles in The Big Lebowski (Bunny Lebowski), and in the American Pie (Vicky Lathum) and Sharknado (April Wexler) film franchises, among others.

The 47-year-old New Jersey native is being celebrated as she celebrates 40 years in the entertainment business as seen below in the current issue of Mr. Warburton magazine.

With the photos above and below, the magazine reports about the “Y2K icon” Reid: “Tara sits down to talk about her 40 year career in the entertainment business & her love for her craft. But with fame comes sacrifice and Tara definitely has been through it all with the media.”

Her fans are going wild over the new pics. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!” Another chimed in: “You look awesome, better than ever!”

Fun fact: At the age of 12, Reid made her big screen debut in the 1987 vampire film A Return to Salem’s Lot and — coming full circle — her latest film is a vampire movie.

Reid will appear next in the upcoming sci-fi horror flick, Bloodthirst, which is about a post-apocalyptic world run by vampires (Reid plays the “Vampire Queen” — see fangy photo above). Costas Mandylor (of the horror film franchise Saw) co-stars.

Bloodthirst is scheduled for a October 2023 release, hopefully in time for Halloween. Trailer above.