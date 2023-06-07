Bravo premiered its very first Real Housewives show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, in 2006. That was 17 years ago! It was in Season 3 (in 2007) when the reality TV world met Tamra Judge (then Barney) as the new housewife.

After taking a break from the show for Seasons 15 and 16, Tamra is back and as a main cast member with Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson will reportedly appear as a “guest” during the season, too.

To get fans psyched for the Season 17 premiere (Wednesday, June 7, 8 pm, Bravo), Judge is sharing photos like the “before and after” series above. Her fans are voicing their excitement about the new season and seeing Tamra. As one replied: “14 years later & she’s still the hottest housewife in Orange County.”

And yes, Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, will also appear. He shared the photo below, of Tamra straddling him on the back of a motorcycle, the day of the big premiere and wrote to her: “Happy #RHOC Premier Day. It’s going to be a wild ride baby.”

A wild ride, indeed. Below is the sneak peek trailer. Be sure to watch until the very end.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.