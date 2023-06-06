Suki Waterhouse Stuns in Ribbed Crop Top in NYC, ‘Van Gogh, I’m Sorry’

Singer/model/actress Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six) is turning heads in New York City. As seen in the photos below of Waterhouse walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend, The Twilight Saga and The Batman star Robert Pattinson, the couple strolled after they reportedly hit the gym together.

When Waterhouse shared the photo series below, using the Big Apple skyline as her backdrop, her fans went wild with praise.

Be sure to swipe the first photo (of her in a ribbed overalls crop top and low-riding corduroy pants) to see her watching Succession and later chilling in a Taylor Swift t-shirt, too.

As one creative fan replied: “van gogh i’m sorry but this star surpasses all the stars of the starry night.”

Note: There’s a new Van Gogh exhibition — which focuses on the cypress trees he painted — on view at the world-famous Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the on-going Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is located in Lower Manhattan.

The couple made their public debut together on the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this year (see above).

Get ready to see more of Pattinson: he will appear next on the big screen in the dramatic sci-fi film Mickey 17, based on the novel of the same title. Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer) directs and wrote the script. Toni Colette (Little Miss Sunshine, Muriel’s Wedding) and Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, The Hulk) also star. Mickey 17 will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024. Trailer above.